Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Mario Germano Giuliani Sells 261,881 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 261,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $11,171,843.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,814,759 shares in the company, valued at $376,037,618.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mario Germano Giuliani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, Mario Germano Giuliani sold 500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $22,000.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 19.22 and a quick ratio of 19.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.