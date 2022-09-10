RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $21,171.32 on Major Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $21,171.32 or 0.99741860 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 7% higher against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $66.34 million and $17,072.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,134 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.