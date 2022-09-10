Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of RBCN stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Rubicon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

In related news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,166,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,166,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at $629,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

