Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rubicon Technology from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Rubicon Technology Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of RBCN stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Rubicon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.
Insider Activity at Rubicon Technology
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rubicon Technology (RBCN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.