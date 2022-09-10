Rune Hits Market Capitalization of $397,759.20 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Rune coin can now be bought for approximately $29.43 or 0.00136034 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $397,759.20 and $151.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rune has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00776026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015440 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019837 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.