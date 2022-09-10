Rupiah Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $87,796.00 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $8.32 million and $87,796.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,287.14 or 1.00055995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036492 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,747,339,442 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

