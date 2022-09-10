RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives $48.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.90.

RWEOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.98) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €47.50 ($48.47) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Stock Up 1.8 %

RWEOY stock opened at $41.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53.

Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

