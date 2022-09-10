Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Hits $0.0168 on Major Exchanges

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $675,861.89 and $917.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.40 or 0.08082205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00180535 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00302468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00744333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00626855 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000954 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 40,459,744 coins and its circulating supply is 40,342,432 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

