SAFE DEAL (SFD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $53,254.00

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004154 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $3.69 million and $53,254.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00771334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015056 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019722 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,114,899 coins and its circulating supply is 4,087,757 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars.

