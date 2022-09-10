SAFE DEAL (SFD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $53,254.00

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004154 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $3.69 million and $53,254.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00771334 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015056 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019722 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000296 BTC.
SAFE DEAL Profile
SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,114,899 coins and its circulating supply is 4,087,757 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.
Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL
Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.