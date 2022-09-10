Safe (SAFE) Price Down 32.4% Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Safe has a market cap of $156.91 million and approximately $148,933.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $7.53 or 0.00035061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00141123 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00249080 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001538 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.