SafeBlast (BLAST) Achieves Market Cap of $761,766.34

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $761,766.34 and approximately $162,325.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,563.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.00613966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00256427 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00051909 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005244 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009267 BTC.

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

