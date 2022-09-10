SafeCoin Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $404.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00139121 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00250356 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00034641 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001525 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is safecoin.org.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.