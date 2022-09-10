SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $22,577.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeMoon Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00036124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.62 or 1.00120169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037445 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile

SafeMoon Inu (CRYPTO:SMI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2021. SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu. SafeMoon Inu’s official website is safemooninu.com.

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Inu is a community driven meme & gaming token. The Anti-PaperHand system distributes 2% of every transaction to holders. This incentivizes all hodlers and rewards people that stay on board. The upcoming play-to-earn metaverse gaming platform SMI Play with in-game NFTs will offer additional rewards for SMI token holders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.