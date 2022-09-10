SafePal (SFP) Achieves Market Cap of $43.87 Million

SafePal (SFP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a total market cap of $43.87 million and $5.72 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafePal has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002052 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00034128 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000324 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SafePal is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal. SafePal’s official website is www.safepal.io.

Buying and Selling SafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

