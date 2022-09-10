SALT Price Hits $0.0499 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, SALT has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market cap of $4.00 million and $9,802.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,722.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00067982 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005490 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00076004 BTC.

SALT is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

