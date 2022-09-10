Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) PT Raised to €13.00

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €12.70 ($12.96) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SFRGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.50 ($14.80) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($20.41) to €17.00 ($17.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance

Shares of SFRGY opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.