Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.00 million-$156.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.09 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.
Samsara Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of IOT stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Samsara has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
