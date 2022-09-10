Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $334.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $436.76.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $367.12 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $321.15 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.39.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 50.9% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

