Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WEN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Wendy’s to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, OTR Global reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Shares of WEN opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Wendy’s by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
