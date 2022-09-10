Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target Lowered to €85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

