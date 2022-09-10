Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAR. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

SAR stock opened at $26.47 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $315.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Looney purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,463.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,745,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 12.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Articles

