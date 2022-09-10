Sarcophagus Price Up 5% Over Last Week (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sarcophagus has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00786216 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015369 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020100 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Sarcophagus Profile
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.
Sarcophagus Coin Trading
