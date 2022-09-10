Sarcophagus Price Up 5% Over Last Week (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sarcophagus has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00786216 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015369 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

