Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 11th. This is an increase from Saunders International’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Saunders International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
About Saunders International
