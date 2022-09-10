SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $20.85.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
