Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €5.40 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €5.40 ($5.51) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.18) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.20 ($5.31) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($7.55) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.63) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €5.18 ($5.28) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.58. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a one year high of €16.74 ($17.08).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

