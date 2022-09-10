Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Raised by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471,705 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $52,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,642,000 after buying an additional 762,192 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,327,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,851,000 after buying an additional 665,435 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 186,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 79,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

SCHB stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

