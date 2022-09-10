Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Given New €75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCOTF. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Scout24 from €76.00 ($77.55) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Scout24 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €75.00 ($76.53) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Scout24 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scout24 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.20.

Scout24 Stock Performance

SCOTF stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58. Scout24 has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Featured Articles

