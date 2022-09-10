ScPrime Trading Up 21.1% Over Last Week (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $11,983.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001172 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004367 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SCP is a N/A coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,172,168 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

