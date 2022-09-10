Scry.info (DDD) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Scry.info (DDD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $380,380.11 and approximately $27,100.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Scry.info Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens.The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it.”

