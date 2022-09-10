Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $68.83 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,119 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,529,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

