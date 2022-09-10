Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products Price Performance

Second Sight Medical Products has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $12.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.