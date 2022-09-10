Secret Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.21 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Secret has traded 52.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $17.21 million and $18,326.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000281 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.