Seedify.fund Price Reaches $2.77 (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $98.98 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00012768 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.10 or 0.99736203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036643 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,687,776 coins. The official website for Seedify.fund is seedify.fund. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seedify.fund is a seed fund & decentralized incubator, empowering the next innovations of the blockchain ecosystem, through community-driven governance, feedback, and involvement mechanisms.Any entrepreneur/innovator can submit their projects to Seedify.fund DAO project proposals, get voted by the community, and get their seed fund as well as enter our incubation program.At Seedify.fund, stakers and our community members who involve in the success of the projects that get their seed fund and incubated through community votings, receive reward tokens from selected projects, creating a DeFi seed fund mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

