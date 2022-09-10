SelfKey (KEY) Achieves Market Cap of $28.79 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One SelfKey coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a total market cap of $28.79 million and $90.29 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SelfKey has traded up 26.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,233.86 or 0.99999059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036408 BTC.

SelfKey Coin Profile

SelfKey is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

