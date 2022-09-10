Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $173.72 and last traded at $173.59, with a volume of 11017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.22.

Sempra Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.43.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 517,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,616,000 after purchasing an additional 146,574 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sempra by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

