Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.61 million.

SMTC stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.56. Semtech has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Semtech by 445.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

