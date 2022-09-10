Sentinel (DVPN) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $107,247.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,257.02 or 0.99988114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036389 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2021. Sentinel’s total supply is 18,017,422,467 coins and its circulating supply is 11,490,628,465 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is an open-source decentralized VPN network application, a modern VPN solution backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel Network hosts open-source distributed and decentralized applications that provide users with assurance that their session information is not being logged, their communication not being stored, and that not even the creator of the application can view any dataThe original Sentinel token (SENT) was an ERC-20 token used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform.The Sentinel Network ($DVPN) is a peer to peer bandwidth marketplace that enables Decentralized Virtual Private Network (dVPN) applications and services. Powered by the native $DVPN token along with Tendermint core & Exidio.Sentinel (ERC20) is migrating to its own sovereign Cøsmos SDK/Tendermint-based blockchain. The community-enabled swap process is live. It is ongoing and will continue for over 12 months, until April 15th 2022. Tokens will be credited after genesis of the mainnet launch on March 27th 2021. Now every Sentinel ($SENT) holder can swap their $SENT tokens for mainnet $DVPN tokens. The swap is at a ratio of 1:1.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

