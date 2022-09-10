Sentinel Protocol Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $31.15 million and $1.45 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,349.47 or 0.99995660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036253 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all.Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform.”

