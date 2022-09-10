Sentivate (SNTVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Sentivate has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $42,345.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00036050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.46 or 1.00036852 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036446 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

