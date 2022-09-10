Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) PT Raised to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MCRB opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $800.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.48% and a negative return on equity of 100.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional bought 8,738,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,525,465.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,875,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,508,489.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 1,802.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 238,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 225,775 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

