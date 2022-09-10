Serum (SRM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.70 Million

Serum (SRM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Serum has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00004043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $230.21 million and $19.70 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,671.23 or 1.00182442 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036814 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

