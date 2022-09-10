SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Given New CHF 75 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from CHF 77 to CHF 75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SFS Group from CHF 173 to CHF 154 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SFS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

SFS Group Stock Performance

Shares of SFSLF opened at $112.80 on Friday. SFS Group has a 1-year low of $112.80 and a 1-year high of $112.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average of $113.69.

SFS Group Company Profile

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

