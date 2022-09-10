Shardus (ULT) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Shardus (ULT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Shardus coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shardus has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $14,263.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shardus has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005399 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00237811 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Shardus Profile
Shardus is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com.
Buying and Selling Shardus
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.
