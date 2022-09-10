Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,921,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,793 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 1.03% of Shaw Communications worth $152,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:SJR opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

