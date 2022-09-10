Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Price Hits $20.32 on Major Exchanges (SHEESHA)

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] (SHEESHA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Sheesha Finance [BEP20] coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.32 or 0.00094240 BTC on popular exchanges. Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $732,590.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [BEP20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00778358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015070 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019902 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Profile

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] launched on March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

