Shield Protocol Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77,854.78 and approximately $7.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00791493 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

