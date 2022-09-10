Shih Tzu 24-Hour Volume Tops $18,351.00 (SHIH)

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. Shih Tzu has a total market cap of $901,160.69 and approximately $18,351.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shih Tzu has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One Shih Tzu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035824 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,487.35 or 0.99922935 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036897 BTC.
About Shih Tzu
SHIH is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Shih Tzu is www.shih-tzu.org. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken.
Shih Tzu Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shih Tzu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shih Tzu using one of the exchanges listed above.
