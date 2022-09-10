Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.62.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of SHLS opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,878,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,245,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Recommended Stories

