Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $38.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KGI Securities cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

SHOP stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $176.29.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. abrdn plc increased its position in Shopify by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Shopify by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,735,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Shopify by 590.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Shopify by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

