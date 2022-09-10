Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 347 ($4.19) to GBX 237 ($2.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 305 ($3.69) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 301.50 ($3.64).

Shares of SPI opened at GBX 238 ($2.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 201 ($2.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 256.50 ($3.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 236.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £961.38 million and a P/E ratio of -99.17.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

