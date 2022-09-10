Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.57) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.09) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 86.40 ($1.04).
The Restaurant Group Stock Performance
LON RTN opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £355.75 million and a P/E ratio of -8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.66. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 125.80 ($1.52).
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
